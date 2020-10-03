Remembering Dr Simon Hercules, First Doctor in TN Claimed by COVID

The neurosurgeon has helped hundreds of patients in his lifetime and is remembered by people around him as a person who put humanity first. But in his death, Dr Simon was denied dignity by residents of the city he served.



In fact, his family couldn’t even bid a final goodbye to the doctor, who had contracted the disease from patients he was treating. He passed away at the Apollo Hospital in Vanagaram in Chennai on 19 April and at 9 pm his body was handed over to the concerned authorities.

His family and colleagues along with corporation officials initially went to TP Chatram in Kilpauk for the last rites. But when they were on their way, they were told a crowd of 100 people had gathered near the burial ground in a bid to stop them.

According to the police, local civic workers had informed the residents about the burial and people had gathered to protest, stirred by rumours that this could lead to the spread of the virus.