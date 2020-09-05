How a Teacher Started a School for Students During COVID in MP

As schools remain shut since March in the wake of COVID-19 and tribal students of Salegarh village of Inthkhedi panchayat in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh struggle to study online, an assistant teacher of the primary school of the village emerged as a ray of hope for them.

Neeraj Saxena, 43, an assistant school teacher in Salegarh Primary School for more than a decade travels nearly 45 km every day to reach the hamlet from Raisen city and teaches more than 100 tribal students at five different tutor centres of the village with the help of undergraduate students of the village from 10 am to 1 pm.