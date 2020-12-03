Here’s How the Next Few Months Will Look Like With Pfizer Vaccine

The UK has become the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for widespread use. The government has ordered 40 million doses and the first batch of 800,000 doses is expected to be shipped from Belgium – where the vaccine is being made – in the next couple of days. It will be enough to immunise 400,000 people (two doses per person).

The UK drugs regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), is also started a rolling review of other vaccines in late-stage human trials, such as the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and the Moderna vaccine.

If these vaccines also meet the very high efficacy and safety standards set by the agency, they too will be approved for mass rollout.