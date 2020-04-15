How COVID-19 Outbreak is Highlighting Power of Indian State Govts

Even before PM Modi’s meeting with the chief ministers on extension of lockdown scheduled on 11 April, the state representatives took decisive action.

On 9 April, via a video message posted on Twitter, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced extension of lockdown till 30 April in Odisha. It is to be noted that number of positive cases in Odisha are lesser compared to other states, yet this announcement made Odisha the first state to extend the lockdown.