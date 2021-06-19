Scores Fall Sick in Andhra After Consuming Herbal ‘COVID Cure’ 

COVID patient Kotaiah, a retired headmaster from Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore, succumbed on 31 May, after he had been hospitalised at the ICU of Nellore district government hospital for chemical conjunctivitis and dropping oxygen levels.

Before his health condition worsened, Kotaiah had consumed the herbal preparations distributed by a country medicine practitioner, B Anandaiah, who has been claiming that his ‘medicine’ cures COVID-19.

Scores of others who were administered the ‘medicine’ have suffered similar complications, doctors said. According to Dr Kalesha Basha, who works in the general surgery department of Nellore government hospital, so far nearly 100 patients who took Anandiah’s eye drops have come to the government facility alone.

Despite strong criticism from the medical community and rationalists, Andhra Pradesh government approved distribution of the ‘medicine’ since 30 May.