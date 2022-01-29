Haryana Relaxes COVID-19 Curbs, Allows Cinema Halls To Reopen With 50% Capacity

The Haryana government on Friday, 28 January, issued orders to reopen cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes across the state with 50 percent seating capacity.

The previous order by Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) on 5 January had extended the closure of the cinema halls and theatres announced earlier.

"All cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes will be allowed to open with fifty percent seating capacity while adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms," the latest order stated.