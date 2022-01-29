Haryana Relaxes COVID-19 Curbs, Allows Cinema Halls To Reopen With 50% Capacity
The night curfew from 11 am to 5 pm, however, will continue as before.
The Haryana government on Friday, 28 January, issued orders to reopen cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes across the state with 50 percent seating capacity.
The previous order by Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) on 5 January had extended the closure of the cinema halls and theatres announced earlier.
"All cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes will be allowed to open with fifty percent seating capacity while adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms," the latest order stated.
Schools, Colleges To Open From 1 February
"Schools, colleges, and all the educational institutions can reopen from 1 February onwards, observing all the COVID protocols as laid down by the state," the order further said.
It asked the institutions to advise students above 15 years of age to take at least one dose of vaccination before attending the physical classes.
The night curfew from 11 am to 5 pm, however, will continue as before.
The authorities had earlier banned people who weren't completely vaccinated from entering cinema halls, malls, restaurants, and grain markets, in an order dated 1 January.
The permission to reopen these places comes after a steady decline of cases in the state in the past days.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.