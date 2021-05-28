COVID-19: Govt Expects Speedy Launch of Sputnik Light in India

The Gamaleya Centre has also claimed that as per lab tests, the vaccine is effective against the new strains of COVID-19.

In the next couple of weeks, an application seeking regulatory approval for the vaccine is expected to be filed with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), reported The Indian Express.

It was suggested in a meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary last week that a meeting must be convened with all stakeholders, including the Department of Biotechnology Secretary, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the Ministry of External Affairs representatives, the Union Health Ministry officials, the RDIF, and domestic manufacturers, to accelerate the procedure for regulatory approvals, the report said.

(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)