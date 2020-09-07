FAQ: Can I Get Myself Tested For COVID-19 Without a Prescription?

A new advisory released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday, 5 September, recommends that all people living in containment zones should be tested using rapid antigen testing (RAT) kits, especially in cities severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The medical body has also added that state governments should allow “testing on demand.”

So, who can get tested for COVID-19 in India now? Here’s what the guidelines say.