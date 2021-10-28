FAQ: What Is 'Taking the Knee'? Why Is It Significant?

The practice gained popularity after the Euro 2020 tournament when England's team decided to take the knee before all their games. It was a statement of solidarity with the George Floyd protests.

Several other teams also joined in taking the knee, such as Belgium, Portugal, Wales, Scotland and Switzerland, as per a BBC report.

In the same tournament, after the England men's team lost the finals –Marcus Rashford, Bukaya Saka and Jadon Sancho – were hurled racist abuses.

Following that, Britain's women's football team took the knee before every match during the Tokyo Olympics as a protest against the racial abuse of England's men football team. Female footballers from Chile and Japan, as well as Costa Rican gymnast Luciana Alvarado also took the knee.