COVID-19 FAQ: What Are Saliva Tests and How Do They Work?

The currently used method of sample collection is invasive in nature, as it requires healthcare workers to insert a diagnostic tool into the throat of an individual. In the saliva-based method, individuals can simply spit into a collection kit, which will then be handed over to the lab for diagnosis.

This reduces not only the level of discomfort for the patient, but also the risk posed to the healthcare worker administering the test. This will reduce the currently heavy reliance on PPE gear for medical personnel.

“We have completed our trial and found that saliva is an equally good sample as nasopharyngeal for RT PCR (reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction) test, with much less problems to the patient and healthcare professionals,” said Vikas Deswal, Consultant – Internal Medicine, at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, according to an Economic Times report.

“We collected the samples by a drooling method in a tube... in fact, in our observation, the accuracy was better than the present method of testing,” Deswal said.