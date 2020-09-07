COVID FAQ: What’s CT Value? Does It Tell How Contagious You Are?

A term related to the 'gold standard' RT-PCR tests to detect the novel coronavirus has got a lot of attention.

From a viral video by an Indian cardiologist, to Biocon's head Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, everyone is talking about the Cycle Threshold Value (CT Value) of the test and its role in deciding whether you can infect someone else or how contagious you are.

This value is not indicated in your test report, but you can ask for it.