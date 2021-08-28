FAQ: What is The New AY.12 Sub-Lineage of Delta Variant? Should I Be Concerned?

Several Indian states have reported new cases of a sub-lineage of SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant called AY.12. Experts claim that this new sub-lineage might be the reason behind the recent increase in COVID cases in Israel.

Even after 60 percent of the population being fully vaccinated in Israel, the country is seeing a surge in Delta variant cases, according to India Sars Cov2 Genome Consortium (INSACOG’s) weekly update.

The family of Delta variant has now increased from four to 13 by the scientists, reported The Indian Express. Variants that were earlier classified as Delta are now being reclassified as AY.12.

What is AY.12 sub-lineage? What is the difference between AY.12 and Delta variant? What's the situation in Israel like? Should I be concerned? Here's everything you need to know.