Security for Kumar Vishwas: What's Provided Under Different X, Y & Z Categories?
Who is responsible for providing security cover? Here is all you need to know.
The Centre on Saturday, 19 February, decided to provide ‘Y’ level protection to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas in the wake of his "Khalistani supporter" allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
A four-person security team will guard Vishwas round-the-clock under 'Y' category security. What other categories of security are there? Here is all you need to know.
What other categories of security is there?
There are six central security covers:
X
Y
Y Plus
Z
Z Plus
Special Protection Group (SPG)
The SGP has an annual budget of around Rs 600 crore and protects only the Prime Minister. However, any one of the other categories of protection may be offered to anyone if the Centre deems it necessary.
What is X category security cover?
X category security is:
The lowest level central security cover
The person assigned has two armed personnel at all times
No commandos are provided
What are the benefits of a Y category security?
Y category security includes:
A total of 11 personnel for security
Includes one or two commandos
Five of them are stationed at the residence (one commando, four constables)
Three Personal Security Officers (PSOs) with the protectee
The PSOs are deployed on rotation basis in three shifts (meaning one PSO with the protectee at the time)
Kumar Vishwas, Hardik Patel, and MS Dhoni have Y security in India.
How is Y Plus security different from Y security?
Y Plus security provides the same protection at the residence as Y security cover but has six PSOs deployed with the protectee – meaning two PSOs round the clock.
Kangana Ranaut, Shubhendu Adhikari (Z security in Bengal), and former TMC leader Rajeev Banerjee (Z security in Bengal) have Y plus security in India.
What about Z security cover?
Z security cover includes:
22 security personnel
Two to eight armed guards at the home
Two PSOs at all times
Armed escort of one to three for road journeys
Kailash Vijayvargia, BJP in charge for Bengal polls, and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi have Z security
What is Z Plus security?
This is the highest level of security that can be provided in the country after the Prime Minister’s security cover. It Includes:
55 personnel
Detail comprising personnel from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF)
10 commandos from the National Security Guard (NSG)
Local police personnel
Currently Home Minister Amit Shah and the Gandhi family has this protection cover
How many people are currently under security cover?
In March 2018, the Union Government had stated in the Lok Sabha that 300 people were provided Central Security Covers under various categories.
Who are given security covers?
Ministers and politicians get security cover due to their political position.
VIPs and private individuals get such security cover if approved by the Home Ministry after reviewing inputs from the intelligence agencies.
Who is responsible for providing security cover?
The following two forces are tasked for providing security to the VIPs:
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
(Inputs from The Indian Express and India TV)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.