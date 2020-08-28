Unlock 4.0: What Are the New SOPs on Masks & Meals on Flights?

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Thursday, 27 August, issued a fresh set of guidelines for flyers, allowing airlines to serve pre-packed snacks and meals on domestic flights. But more importantly, it has directed passengers who refuse to wear a face mask in a flight to be put on the no-fly list, as a part of Unlock 4.0.

What’s different in the fresh guidelines? Here’s all you need to know.