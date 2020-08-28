Unlock 4.0: What Are the New SOPs on Masks & Meals on Flights?
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Thursday, 27 August, issued a fresh set of guidelines for flyers, allowing airlines to serve pre-packed snacks and meals on domestic flights. But more importantly, it has directed passengers who refuse to wear a face mask in a flight to be put on the no-fly list, as a part of Unlock 4.0.
What’s different in the fresh guidelines? Here’s all you need to know.
Who can be put on the no-fly list?
The government has asked for the passengers refusing to wear a face mask on a flight to be put on the no-fly list, a senior official of the DGCA said. The airline and its cabin crew are sufficiently empowered under the existing DGCA rules to take such action, the official added.
Is it mandatory to wear PPEs as well?
At the moment, airlines provide PPE to only those passengers who sit in the middle seat. It is not mandatory to wear PPE while flying.
What are the guidelines with regard to serving food?
- Airlines may serve pre-packed snacks/meals/pre-packed beverages on domestic flights depending on the duration of flight
- They can also ‘serve hot meals and limited beverages’ on international flights ‘as per the standard practices’
What are some safety measures to be taken while serving food?
- Only single-use disposable trays, plates and cutlery should be used while serving food or beverages on flights
- It is mandatory for the crew to wear a fresh set of gloves for every meal/beverage service
When will India resume international flight services?
There has been no announcement made in this regard. However, India continues to operate flights to and from international destinations through the Vande Bharat mission and travel bubble agreements.
