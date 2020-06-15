Following his meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 14 June, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that 60 percent of the beds, reserved in private hospitals for coronavirus patients, will be provided at "lower rates".Delhi has the third highest number of cases in the country with approximately 40,000 cases. This is likely to jump to 1,00,000 by June-end and 5,50,000 by end of July, according to estimates by the Delhi government.Here’s all you need to know about the price cap and reservation of private hospital beds in Delhi.Is there reservation for coronavirus patients in Delhi’s private hospitals?Yes. The Delhi government has ordered 117 hospitals across the national capital with more than 50 beds to reserve 20 percent of their bed-strength for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.It has further ordered 22 private hospitals to reserve more than 20 percent of beds for treatment of those infected with the virus. These include hospitals like Apollo, Batra, Fortis, Max, BL Kapoor, Maharaja Agrasen, and Venkateswara.This was a decision made by the Delhi government on 25 May in anticipation of the requirement of more beds as cases in the capital have been on a rise.FAQ: Who Can Test for COVID-19 in Delhi? Who Gets Hospital Beds?How will I know if a COVID bed is available in a private hospital or not?For information on vacant beds in any private hospital in the city, you can download Delhi Corona mobile app or visit www.delhifightscorona.in/beds.What is the price cap for COVID-19 beds in Delhi’s private hospitals?While the other three states with highest caseload – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat – had announced price cap on treatment of coronavirus patients, Delhi has still not announced one.The 25 May order by the Delhi government calling for reservation for COVID-19 patients in 117 hospitals, said that the “hospital will be allowed to bill patients as per their rates.”However, following the outrage on social media over the exorbitant prices in private hospitals, the Delhi government asked all hospitals to share the rates that they are charging for COVID-19 treatments.On 9 June, the AAP government asked all private hospitals to display full rate list of treatment for coronavirus, including lab tests, isolation beds, etc.Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the government will observe the rates and come to a conclusion.Meanwhile, hearing a PIL on 12 June, the Delhi High Court refused to give directions to prevent overcharging by private hospitals and refusal of treatment due to lack of funds. The HC bench asked the litigant to approach the Delhi government.Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 14 June, Sunday announced that 60 percent of coronavirus beds in private hospitals will be provided at "low rate". A committee has been formed under NITI Aayog member VK Paul to look into the same and is expected to submit a report on 15 June, Monday.Stay tuned to this space for more information on this.So, what happens to the remaining 40 percent of COVID beds?The remaining 40 percent COVID-19 beds are likely to be priced as per the hospital’s rates.Who will be the beneficiary of the ‘low rate’ beds?The government is yet to clarify who will be the beneficiary of such "low rate" beds and how they will be allocated to patients.Who is eligible to be admitted to the hospital in Delhi?Only people with moderate and severe symptoms are eligible for hospital admissionThe asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms can home quarantine themselvesFAQ: Remdesivir Gets Conditional Approval in India; What It MeansWhat if the hospital has COVID bed but refuses to admit the patient?If a hospital refuses a bed even though the app shows there are vacant beds, you can call 1031 to file a complaint.I have mild symptoms of COVID-19 but I do not have enough space for home quarantine. Will I get a hospital bed?If a person does not have enough space at their home to observe quarantine, they shall be transferred to COVID Care Centre – or CCC – by the respective hospital after basic counselling.FAQ: What’s Allowed In Airport, What’s the SOP For Air Passengers?