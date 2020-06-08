Even as Delhi is recording a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases every single day, the state government issued a quiet order that it would severely restrict testing of suspected patients – and also issued SOPs for those eligible for hospital beds.Here’s all you need to know about the rules of testing and hospital admission in the national capital.Who is eligible to get tested for COVID-19 in Delhi?Only those who show mild to severe symptoms are eligible for testing. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has repeatedly asked people who are asymptomatic to not get tested for coronavirus.I am asymptomatic, but I came in contact with a coronavirus positive person. Will I be tested?Asymptomatic persons will be tested only if they have co-morbidities or are senior-citizens who’re currently between Day 5 and Day 10 of coming in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. The co-morbidities listed in the order are diabetes, hypertension, and cancer.FAQ: What Are the New SOPs For Visiting Malls, Eating Out?Who is eligible to get admitted for coronavirus treatment in a Delhi hospital?The person should be COVID-19 positive and show severe symptomsMust be a resident of DelhiI am a resident of Delhi-NCR. Can I be admitted to COVID-19 hospital in Delhi?Nope, only those people who are residents of Delhi and can prove that they are from the national capital can be admitted to the hospitals. However, patients will be admitted to hospitals in Delhi for other purposes such as oncology, transplantation neuro-surgery etc.FAQ: What Happens If a Co-passenger Tests Positive for COVID-19?What documents can I submit as a valid proof of residence?Voter IDBank or Post Office PassbookPassportDriving LicenceElectricity/Water/ Gas BillAadhaar Card made prior to 7 June 2020What happens if there is no bed available in the hospital I go to?In case of unavailability of beds at a hospital, it would be the sole responsibility of the hospital to transfer the patient to another one. Until then, the hospital would provide required medical care.I have mild symptoms of COVID-19 but I do not have enough space for home quarantine. Will I get a hospital bed?If a person does not have enough space at their home to observe quarantine, they shall be transferred to COVID Care Centre (CCC) by the respective hospital after basic counselling.When will the patients be discharged?Admitted patients shall be discharged from the hospital as per the medical protocol after they test COVID negative as per the latest orders issued by the Health Ministry.FAQ: No Prasad, Holy Water – What New Rules for Religious Places? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.