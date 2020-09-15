FAQ: Why Oxford-AstraZeneca Trials Were Halted & Restarted?

The Oxford-AstraZeneca candidate has been the most promising of the over 200 vaccine candidates in works, as we scramble to find a way out of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The vaccine has been one of the most successful candidates, undergoing phase-3 clinical trials at more than 60 locations in the US, Brazil and South Africa. However, the potential vaccine grabbed headlines earlier this month after it stopped trials and resumed it a few days later in a few countries.

Why exactly was it stopped and restarted? Here’s all you need to know.