Why AstraZeneca Vaccine Halt is the Reality Check We Needed  

The global halt of the Oxford-AstraZeneca phase 3 vaccine trials as the company looks into an important issue of patient safety, has given a pause to vaccine hopefuls and vaccine pushers.

It's an important, and much needed development, and one virologist we spoke with says it's 'good news'.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca candidate has been the most promising of the over 200 vaccine candidates in works, as we scramble to find a way out of the novel coronavirus pandemic.