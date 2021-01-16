Nidhi Razdan-Harvard Fraud: What is Phishing? How to Stay Safe?

Former senior NDTV journalist Nidhi Razdan announced on Friday, 15 January that she had been the victim of “a very serious phishing attack.” She revealed that her being appointed to the post of an associate professor at Harvard University, which she had earlier announced, was in fact an elaborate hoax.

In June 2020, Razdan had quit her job at NDTV after 21 years on account of having received an offer from Harvard University. However, she eventually realised that the interactions were fake.

This startling revelation that set social media abuzz and got #Harvard and #NidhiRazdan trending on Twitter has also raised questions about what phishing is, how it operates and how does one stay alert to such scams.