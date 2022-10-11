NEET UG 2022 Counselling Begins Today: All You Need To Know Before Applying

For starters, the dates for each round of the counselling process have been broken up according to central and state counselling. Under central counselling, for those seats reserved under the All India Quota (AIQ), the first round of the online counselling process will begin from 11 October but registrations before 11 am on 17 October will also be accepted. The results of the first round will be out on 21 October.

Meanwhile, the counselling for admissions into deemed and central universities will take place from 10 October to 20 October. State-wise counselling will commence from 17 October and go on till 28 October, as per the official notification released by the Medical Counselling Committee.