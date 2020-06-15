Dubbed the 'Lifeline of Mumbai', the city's local train services started operating on Monday, 15 June, for essential service workers alone. The service has resumed after being shut for almost 90 days due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.Who are allowed to take the local? Is there a restriction on the number of passengers in each local train? What routes are running? Here’s all you need to know.Who will be allowed to avail the local train services?Only essential service providers identified by the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be permitted to travel by the local trains.What is the SOP to be followed before boarding the train?Only those passengers with valid government identification will be allowed to enter.All passengers will undergo a temperature test and only those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to board the train.A QR-based e-pass will be provided to those who are travelling for easier ticket checking.How many trains will run every day and on what routes?A total of 200 trains will run (100 up + 100 down) every day.CSMT to KASARA/KARJAT/KALYAN/THANE – 130 services (65 up + 65 down)CSMT to PANVEL – 70 services (35 up + 35 down)FAQ: Tirupati to Open for Pilgrims – What Are the New Rules?How will social distancing be maintained in the train and at stations?Each train can accommodate about 1,200 persons. However, only 700 people will be allowed per train.There will be only one entry and exit point in each station, which will be manned by Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Maharashtra Police.Ambulances will be kept in each station, in case of medical emergency.Hawkers will not be allowed inside the train or even in stations.Car parking will not be allowed with 150 metres of the station.But how will the authorities avoid peak hour traffic?Government offices have been asked to enforce staggered timings so that there is no overcrowding at peak hours.FAQ: What Are the New SOPs For Visiting Malls, Eating Out?I am an essential worker and I take the local train. What precautions should I follow?Wear a mask during the course of the travelMaintain at least 2 metre distance with your co-passengerWhile it is not mandatory to wear gloves, you can wear gloves as a precautionary measure to avoid touching surfacesCarry as minimum things as possible like bag, keys, laptop, etcWhen you reach your destination, wash your hands for at least 20 secondsWhen you return home, sanitise the things you use on a regular basisWash the mask and set it aside for dryingThe validity of my season pass expired during lockdown. How can I renew it?The validity of the season ticket to the extent of days lost has been extended. Fresh tickets and season tickets are also being issued.FAQ: Can I Get Refund If Airline Cancels Flight During Unlock 1.0? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.