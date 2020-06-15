The Western and Central Railways have resumed Mumbai suburban services over main line and harbour line from Monday, 15 June, for essential staff. These trains will run from 5:30 am to 11:30 pm in an interval of 15 minutes.According to a statement by Western Railway, 73 pairs of suburban services, including eight pairs between Virar and Dahanu Road, will run from Monday.Maximum trains will run between Churchgate and Virar, but a few will also run up to Dahanu Road, the statement read.There are over 1.25 lakh essential staff as identified by the state government who are expected to travel by these trains.These special services are strictly restricted and not available to the public.As on 10 am on 14 June, there are 58,135 COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, of which 28,959 are active cases, 26,986 have recovered/discharged and 2,190 deaths have been reported.Mumbai’s Ganesh Pandals Await Govt Nod, COVID Dulls Festive SpiritA running plan of EMU services of Mumbai Division (C.R.) for essential staff as identified by the state government:A total of 200 trains will run (100 up + 100 down)CSMT to KASARA/KARJAT/KALYAN/THANE – 130 services (65 up + 65 down)CSMT to PANVEL – 70 services (35 up + 35 down)BMC Bars Mumbai’s Largest Lab From Conducting COVID TestsSelect booking windows will be opened and the staff will need to produce their government ID cards to be able to travel. The validity of the season ticket to the extent of days lost has been extended. Fresh tickets and season tickets will also be issued.The staff will also be issued QR based e-passes which will enable quicker ticket checking.The state government has been urged to ensure all passengers are checked for their temperature and only the ones who are medically fit and do not come from containment zones will be allowed to travel.Unlike earlier, the seating capacity which could accommodate about 1,200 persons, will now allow only 700 persons per train.A strict ‘no hawker and no parking zone’ will be imposed in a 150 metres radius near the stations. The Railways authorities will also ensure an ambulance is stationed at every station, along with the medical staff to deal with the emergency situation.Part 2: With 99% ICU Beds Taken, Mumbai is Facing a Serious Crisis We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.