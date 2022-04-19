Mask Mandates Back in Haryana, UP: What Are the Rules Amid Rising COVID Cases?

Experts say that now may not be the best time to issue unmasking guidelines, as the COVID-19 pandemic is very much prevalent. Not following COVID protocols, like maintaining social distance and wearing masks, would significantly increase the risk of catching the infection.

"The decision to remove the mask mandate has been taken by the government. But as a scientist, I want to add that wearing masks has been the most effective way of containing COVID-19 infections. As doctors, we have entered numerous ICUs with infected persons over the last two years, and it is the mask that has kept us protected. Unless the disease burden of the entire world, in terms of COVID-19 comes down, it is very much advisable to keep the masks on," Dr Rahul Pandit, who is a Maharashtra COVID taskforce member, told The Quint.