Maharashtra Schools To Reopen on 24 January: What Are the Latest Rules?
Will there be an online option for students? Here is all you need to know.
The Maharashtra government has decided to reopen all the schools in the state from Monday, 24 January.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given the go to reopen schools for pre-nursery students and students of Classes 1 to 12.
When will the schools reopen? Will there be an online option for students? Here is all you need to know:
When will schools reopen?
Approval has been given to reopen all the schools in the state from Monday, 24 January.
However, based on the COVID situation, the local administrations have made certain decisions:
In Mumbai, the BMC has decided to open schools from 24 January.
Schools in Pune and Aurangabad will remain closed for the time being.
Similarly, the DM of every district and the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation will decide whether the schools will reopen or not.
How will the schools function?
Schools will reopen with strict adherence to the following COVID restrictions:
Masking
Social distancing
Sanitisation
Considerations will also be made to keep the attendance of students in a rotational manner.
Will there be an option for online school?
Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had made it clear that approval was given to reopen offline schools. But still, children will be sent to schools only with the consent of the parents. In that case, students can also attend offline classes.
Will vaccination be compulsory for children between the ages of 15 and 18?
No. The government is working on conducting a vaccination drive in schools as soon as they reopen.
However, it is mandatory to complete the vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff.
Will exams be held online or offline?
No decision has been taken regarding examinations yet. Watch this space for more information.
Will sports or other activities resume?
No. For the time being, there will be a ban on any sports or extracurricular activity.
What are the school timings?
Classes with more students will be conducted in two sessions. The duration of any session should not exceed 4 hours. Also, arrangements should be made for the presence of 50-50 students.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.