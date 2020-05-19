The country has been in lockdown for over 55 days, to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases. The lockdown 4.0 – which started on 19 May, is however, slightly different.Unlike the previous lockdowns, the delineation of Red, Green, and Orange Zones will be decided by the respective state and Union territory governments, and the respective states will also have autonomy over certain guidelines.Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not from 18 May to 31 May in India’s prominent cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.DelhiALLOWED:E-rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws to ply with not more than 1 passengerTaxis and cabs to ply with not more than 2 passengersPublic and private sector offices allowed to be open with full strengthAll shops, including those in market places, can openMarkets and market complexes to open on alternate days on 'odd-even' basisRestaurants can open but only for takeaway and home deliveryAll industries to open but will function according to timings prescribed by the stateConstruction activities to resume, only workers from Delhi allowed to work at the sites. Barber shops, salons, spas not allowed to openCab sharing, pooling services by cab aggregators not allowedDelhi Metro will remain shutSchools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions will remain shutMalls, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, bars and all places of worship will remain shutDelhi's border with Noida and Gurugram remain shut All commercial establishments, including those in market places are allowed to openBarber shops and salons can openPrivate and public buses can operate with only 30 people in each busAutos will be allowed in Bengaluru with two passengersInter-district travel, including train travel, will begin within KarnatakaIn regular taxis including Ola and Uber, two persons, excluding the driver, can travelRestaurants can open but only for home deliveryNOT ALLOWED:No clarity on whether bars and pubs can openAll commercial establishments, except essential services will be closed on SundaysThe state would not allow visitors from states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu to enter till 31 MaySchools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions will remain shutMalls, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and all places of worship will remain closedChennaiALLOWED:Buses and autos allowed to ply in the cityHiring of taxi and cabs will only be allowed for essential, emergency and agricultural related servicesPrivate and government offices that have been allowed to functionExcepting the limits of Chennai Corporation, the industries in other Municipal Corporations, Municipalities and in town panchayats can begin functioning with 100% workforceAll shops, including those in market places, can openNOT ALLOWED:Inter-district travel not allowed without an e-passBarber shops, salons and spas not allowed to functionSchools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions will remain shutMalls, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and all places of worship will remain closedLocal trains in Chennai and the metro will continue to be shutMumbaiALLOWED:A limited number of buses have been allowed to plyHome delivery of liquor is allowedE-commerce firms allowed to deliver goods, including non-essentialsShops and markets can function with staggered timings in placeNOT ALLOWED:Mumbai local and the metro services will remain suspended till 31 MaySchools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions will remain shutMalls, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and all places of worship will remain closedCab services such as Ola and Uber cannot operate in Mumbai as it is still a red zoneThe government is yet to decide whether inter-state or inter-district travel is allowedBarber shops, salons not allowed to openPeople are requested to step-out of their homes only for essential activitiesSchools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions will remain shutMalls, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and all places of worship will remain closedKolkataALLOWED:Private offices, including those in malls, can operate with 50 per cent strength on alternate daysSalons and beauty parlours can functionTaxis and autos to operate with two passengersNumber of people allowed to enter shop at a time increased to 15Standalone shops to open between 10 am to 6 pmInter-state buses have been allowed to travelHotels can re-openNOT ALLOWED:Schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions will remain shutMalls, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and all places of worship will remain closed We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.