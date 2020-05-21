Domestic flight operations will resume in India on 25 May, after a hiatus of more than two months, due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is set to hold a press conference at 3 pm on Thursday, 21 May, to share more details about the standard operating procedure for airports, airlines and passengers.Meanwhile, here's all we know about the resumption of flight services.Who can travel? Who cannot?Vulnerable persons such as elderly, pregnant women, those with health issues are advised to avoid air travel. Do we know to which destinations the flights will operate?Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that initially only a small percentage of flights will be operated."Depending on the experience, we will increase the number of flights," Puri said.The number of flights and the destinations it will operate to is expected to be released soon. Watch this space for more.What are some basic change in rules that I should know about?It is mandatory for all passengers have to wear masks and gloves in the airport, and during air travelOnly those passengers with confirmed web check-in will be allowed to enter the airportPassengers will be thermal screened and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the flightAirlines will not provide meal services in flightsIt is mandatory to have Aarogya Setu your mobiles, except children below 14When and where can I book the flight tickets?The booking for air tickets started on 20 May, just hours after the Centre's announcement that flight operations will resume.While you can buy tickets from the individual website of the airlines, portals like MakeMyTrip and EaseMyTrip have also opened bookings.FAQ: What’s Allowed In Airport, What’s the SOP For Air Passengers?Is there chances of the flight being cancelled after I make the booking?Yes, this is a possibility. The Centre has said that in the beginning a limited number of flights will be operated to certain destinations.There is a chance that flights to your destination may not operate.I live in Noida and my nearest airport is Delhi. Inter-state/district travel is not allowed. How do I get to the airport?There is no clarity on this yet.When the Indian Railways resumed operations, the Centre said that possessing a valid ticket can also act as an e-pass between districts. A similar protocol might be worked out.FAQ: How to Sanitise Your Groceries During Coronavirus PandemicMost of the major Indian cities are still in Red Zone. Will these airports open?In a tweet, Puri said that it was not upto the Centre alone to decide on resuming domestic flights.“In the spirit of cooperative federalism, the government of states where these flights will take off and land should be ready to allow civil aviation operations,” he said.States like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu had earlier expressed concerns over resumption of flight services. However, all airports – including those in Red Zones like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad – have been informed to be ready for operations from 25 May.Is the Centre capping prices on airline tickets?Yes. According to the Aviation Ministry, airlines are directed to adhere to lower and upper limit fares prescribed by the government for the COVID-19 pandemic period.FAQ: How Will Travel In Delhi Metro Change When Services Resume?Will middle seats be left vacant by airlines?No, the Centre has said that it is "not viable" to keep middle seat vacant.Doing this will hike up airline ticket by at least 33 percent, the aviation minister said. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.