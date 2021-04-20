India Reports Spike of Over 2.59 Lakh COVID-19 Cases; 1,761 Deaths

India on Tuesday, 20 April, reported 2,59,170 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,761 fatalities and 1,54,761 discharges in 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,53,21,089 with 20,31,977 active cases and 1,80,530 deaths. The total recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,31,08,582.

Amid an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Monday, 19 April, announced that those above 18 years of age are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine from 1 May.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced a lockdown in the national capital beginning Monday, 19 April night till 5 AM on 26 April.