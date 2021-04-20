India Reports Spike of Over 2.59 Lakh COVID-19 Cases; 1,761 Deaths
India on Tuesday, 20 April, reported 2,59,170 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,761 fatalities and 1,54,761 discharges in 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,53,21,089 with 20,31,977 active cases and 1,80,530 deaths. The total recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,31,08,582.
Amid an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Monday, 19 April, announced that those above 18 years of age are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine from 1 May.
Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced a lockdown in the national capital beginning Monday, 19 April night till 5 AM on 26 April.
- TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will not be campaigning in Kolkata for the West Bengal Assembly elections amid a surge in cases
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too has suspended all his rallies across the states
- The Centre has been taking a slew of measures to ramp up the production and supply of oxygen to the states
- Former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been hospitalised at the AIIMS trauma centre in New Delhi
- Telangana High Court has directed the State government to take a call on imposing night curfew or weekend lockdown to check spread of COVID-19
Delhi Hospital Runs Out Of Oxygen, Police Step In To Help
The Delhi Police operationalised a Green Corridor on Monday night to let two oxygen tankers reach a hospital in Paschim Vihar that had almost run out of oxygen. The Action Balaji hospital has 235 COVID patients who were left without any oxygen support till the crisis was resolved.
The two tankers, one carrying 14,000 litres of oxygen while the other with 5,500 litres, were stuck in Noida and Faridabad respectively due to the night curfew in the capital.
The issue was soon resolved, and oxygen supply was reinstated at the Balaji hospital.
PM Modi to Hold Meeting With Vaccine Makers Today
On Tuesday, PM Modi will hold a meeting with vaccine manufacturers via video conferencing at 6 pm. This will be his 3rd interaction with focus groups, after his meeting with doctors and pharmaceutical companies on Monday.
India Reports Spike of 2.59 Lakh Fresh COVID Cases
CDC Issues Warning for Passengers Travelling to India
Amid a surge in COVID cases (in India), travellers should avoid all travel to India. Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting & spreading variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel: CDC, USA
