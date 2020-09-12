JEE Main FAQ: What Next After Results? Who Can Sit For Advanced?

Following declaration of the JEE Main 2020 results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the category-wise cut-offs for JEE Advanced. While the cut-off for the Common Rank List is 90.3765335, for Economically Weaker Section it is 70.2435518.

The Quint spoke to Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes, to understand what next for students. Here’s a lowdown, based on his responses.