JEE Main 2020 Results: NTA Announces Cut-off for JEE Advanced

For Other Backward Classes, the cut-off stands at 72.8887969, while Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and and People with disability, the cut-off stands at 50.1760245, 39.0696101 and 0.0618524 respectively.

While JEE Main is the basis for admissions to NITs, IIITs and other Centrally-funded Technical Institutes, only top 2,50,000 scorers from this test will be eligible for JEE Advanced, which is an entrance test for admission to the various IITs.

The cut-off for admissions to NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes will be decided by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority at a later date.