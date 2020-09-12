JEE Main 2020 Results: NTA Announces Cut-off for JEE Advanced
While the cut-off for Common Rank List is 90.3765335, for Economically Weaker Section it is 70.2435518.
For Other Backward Classes, the cut-off stands at 72.8887969, while Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and and People with disability, the cut-off stands at 50.1760245, 39.0696101 and 0.0618524 respectively.
For Other Backward Classes, the cut-off stands at 72.8887969, while Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and and People with disability, the cut-off stands at 50.1760245, 39.0696101 and 0.0618524 respectively.
While JEE Main is the basis for admissions to NITs, IIITs and other Centrally-funded Technical Institutes, only top 2,50,000 scorers from this test will be eligible for JEE Advanced, which is an entrance test for admission to the various IITs.
The cut-off for admissions to NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes will be decided by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority at a later date.
While ranking students, NTA has taken into consideration the best score for those who have appeared for JEE Main in both January and September. NTA Score for Paper-II (B.Arch. &B. Planning) will be declared later on.
Out of 8.41 lakh students registered for JEE main in April/September, only 6.35 lakh students had appeared for the exam conducted across two shifts between 1 to 6 September.
Combining January, a total of 11.74 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Main, out of which 10.23 lakh appeared for the exam.
