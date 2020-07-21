Govt Warns Against Use of N95 Mask With Valves: What Must I Know?

The primary purpose of a mask is to prevent a symptomatic or an asymptomatic person from spreading the virus when they either talk, exhale or cough. A valve, however, enables the virus to seep through, thus spreading the virus.

Dr Rajiv Garg, the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) wrote that the valved respirator N95 mask is “detrimental to the spread of the novel coronavirus as it does not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask.”

Therefore, these masks defeat the purpose of wearing a mask - ie it does not stop the spread of the virus.