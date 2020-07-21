Govt Warns Against Use of N95 Mask With Valves: What Must I Know?
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday, 21 July, issued an advisory to state governments and union territories warning them against the “inappropriate use” of wearing an N95 mask with a valved respirator.
Why is the Centre advising against the use of masks with valves? What are the alternatives? Here’s all you need to know.
Should we wear masks or not?
Wearing masks in public places is mandatory across India. The advisory issued is only against the use of N95 masks with valves.
Why is the government advising against N95 masks with valves?
The primary purpose of a mask is to prevent a symptomatic or an asymptomatic person from spreading the virus when they either talk, exhale or cough. A valve, however, enables the virus to seep through, thus spreading the virus.
Dr Rajiv Garg, the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) wrote that the valved respirator N95 mask is “detrimental to the spread of the novel coronavirus as it does not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask.”
Therefore, these masks defeat the purpose of wearing a mask - ie it does not stop the spread of the virus.
I have been wearing an N95 mask with valve. What should I switch to?
It is recommended that you switch to a cloth mask or an N95 without valves.
This face cover, however, is not recommended for either health workers or those working with or in contact with COVID-19 patients or are patients themselves as these categories of people are required to wear specified protective gear.
When should a person wear mask during the pandemic?
- Irrespective of which part of Inida you live in, face masks or covers is mandatory in all public spaces.
- Everyone should have at least two of these coverings. While one is washed, the other is used.
- It should be worn in such a manner that it covers the face and nose completely.
How should I sanitise my mask?
- Wash the mask in soap and warm water. Then, dry it in the sun for at least five hours
- Place the mask in water (preferably with salt added) inside a pressure cooker. Boil for at least 10 minutes, and leave to dry
- Wash and clean with soap. Apply heat on the face cover for up to 5 minutes by using an iron
How should I store my handmade face mask?
The face mask, after being cleaned, can be sealed in a clean plastic bag or a zip-lock cover.
What else should I keep in mind when using a mask?
- Remember to wash your hands for 20 seconds before wearing the face cover
- When your homemade face cover feels damp, immediately clean it and switch to another mask meanwhile
- Never share your mask with anyone else
- Do not reuse the face cover without cleaning it
