FAQ: What are the BMC’s Rules for Idol Immersion in Ganeshotsav?
BMC has released a circular stating that devotees cannot immerse the idols on their own.
Ganesh Chaturthi, or Ganeshotsav, is a very important festival for many across the country. However, the festival holds an altogether separate significance for the residents of Maharashtra.
In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, concerns have been raised this year about the potential spread of the infection amid the festivities.
A series of guidelines have, therefore, been issued by the civic authorities, for people to adhere to in order to avoid contracting the virus.
While the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had previously issued guidelines for organising and participating in the festivities, according to Mumbai Mirror, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now released a circular stating that devotees cannot immerse the idols on their own.
Here’s all you need to know about what guidelines to follow this Ganeshotsav.
When is Ganeshotsav beginning?
Ganeshotsav, this year, is beginning on Saturday, 22 August.
If I can’t immerse the idols on my own, who will immerse them for me?
The idols will be collected and immersed by the civic body. Arrangements for the same have been made, informed the BMC, in its circular.
The circular has asked the Assistant Commissioner to make arrangements for 7 to 8 idol collection centres in every ward, and said that these centres could be playgrounds or the pandals of Ganesh mandals.
Where will idols be immersed?
Mumbai has 70 natural ponds, and 167 artificial ones, according to BMC.
“The natural and artificial ponds should be used by the devotees residing in the radius of 1 to 2km” reads the circular. “Even at such immersion places, devotees cannot immerse the idols on their own.”
What about those living in containment zones?
Permission has been for the creation of immersion venues on the premises of housing society in containment zones.
Can I request a time slot for “visarjan”?
BMC has mandated a visarjan time slot and created a website (shreeganeshvisarjan.com) where individuals and mandals can log in and book their time slots.
At present, however, only four wards are listed on the side.
Anything else that I should know?
BMC has asked devotees to perform a pre-immersion puja at home, and then hand the idols over at immersion centres.
They have also asked the devotees to avoid crowding both during, as well as in the run up to, the festival. Representatives and divisional officers have been asked to convince people to bring the idols home three-four days before the festival.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror.)
