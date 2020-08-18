FAQ: What are the BMC’s Rules for Idol Immersion in Ganeshotsav?

Ganesh Chaturthi, or Ganeshotsav, is a very important festival for many across the country. However, the festival holds an altogether separate significance for the residents of Maharashtra.

In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, concerns have been raised this year about the potential spread of the infection amid the festivities.

A series of guidelines have, therefore, been issued by the civic authorities, for people to adhere to in order to avoid contracting the virus.

While the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had previously issued guidelines for organising and participating in the festivities, according to Mumbai Mirror, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now released a circular stating that devotees cannot immerse the idols on their own.

Here’s all you need to know about what guidelines to follow this Ganeshotsav.