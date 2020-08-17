FAQ: What Are Post-COVID Clinics? What Services Do They Offer?

Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the coronavirus threat is showing no signs of dying down in India yet, with a huge number of positive cases being reported everyday in the country even now.

Fatality Rate. With 1.93 percent as of 16 August, India has one of the lowest mortality rates, globally. Meanwhile, the Recovery Rate has been going up steadily, to stand at nearly 72 percent on 16 August as well.

As part of the effort to control the pandemic, several hospitals are setting up post-COVID clinics. What are they and what services do they offer? Read on.