FAQs | Ganesh Chaturthi in Mira-Bhayandar: What You Should Know
Not more than five people to be allowed inside any Ganapati pandal at any given time.
As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi nears, concerns are being raised about its celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has shared a detailed set of guidelines that must compulsorily be followed while organising and amid all the festivities, reported Mumbai Mirror.
The guidelines cover a varied range of rules and restrictions, including the size of idols, who should and should not attend, prior permissions, and the number of people allowed inside a pandal at any point in time.
What prior permissions do I need as an organiser?
The MBMC has made it compulsory for the Ganesh Mandals to secure permission from the civic body before organising celebrations.
What social distancing norms am I required to follow?
It must be ensured that there is no crowd during Aarti, bhajan, or any other religious event.
Not more than five people to be allowed inside any Ganapati pandal at any given time.
Further, ‘Mission Begin Again’ rules and the guidelines issued by the government, including social distancing, must be followed.
There must be no processions carried out or immersion of the idols, and people must leave the venue as quickly as possible.
Children and senior citizens should avoid going to the immersion site.
What arrangements must be made by the pandal organisers?
Thermal screening arrangements should be set up in Ganapati pandals. It is also mandatory to follow hygiene rules such as using masks, sanitisers, etc.
Each pandal, in its entirety, ought to be sanitised three times a day. Sanitiser and disinfectants in adequate amounts ought to be provided.
I live in a containment zone/hotspot. How will I immerse my idol and partake in festivities?
Ever Ganeshotsav Mandal in containment zones or hotspots will have to immerse idols in metallic tank inside the containment zone premises itself. People living in sealed buildings are supposed to immerse the idols at home or inside the building.
What are the restrictions for the idols?
The height cannot be more than four feet for the idols in public mandals, and not more than two feet for household idols.
Additionally, if possible, metal or marble idols should be used instead of those made of clay.
With 1,200 new patients, the coronavirus case tally in Mumbai reportedly rose to 1,27,571 and death toll reached 6,988 on Thursday.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.