FAQs | Ganesh Chaturthi in Mira-Bhayandar: What You Should Know

As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi nears, concerns are being raised about its celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has shared a detailed set of guidelines that must compulsorily be followed while organising and amid all the festivities, reported Mumbai Mirror.

The guidelines cover a varied range of rules and restrictions, including the size of idols, who should and should not attend, prior permissions, and the number of people allowed inside a pandal at any point in time.