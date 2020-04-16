FAQ: With Lockdown Extended, Will I Get Refund on Flight Bookings?

The Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday, 16 April, directed airlines to refund tickets booked during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, within three weeks.

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of nationwide lockdown, the aviation regulator said international and domestic flights will remain suspended till 3 May.

However, most of the airlines had been taking bookings except national carrier Air India for domestic flights for the period beyond 14 April. So, what happens to your flight bookings?

Read on.