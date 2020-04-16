FAQ: With Lockdown Extended, Will I Get Refund on Flight Bookings?
The Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday, 16 April, directed airlines to refund tickets booked during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, within three weeks.
Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of nationwide lockdown, the aviation regulator said international and domestic flights will remain suspended till 3 May.
However, most of the airlines had been taking bookings except national carrier Air India for domestic flights for the period beyond 14 April. So, what happens to your flight bookings?
Read on.
With flights cancelled, will I get a refund on my bookings?
If the passenger has booked a flight ticket during the first lockdown period (from 25 March to 14 April 2020) and airlines has received the payment for it during the same period, then the airline shall refund the full amount collected.
If the passenger has booked a flight ticket during the first lockdown period for travel during the second lockdown period (15 April to 3 May 2020), then the airline shall refund the full amount collected as well.
This is applicable for both domestic and international air travel.
Will the airlines deduct cancellation charges?
As per the aviation ministry’s directive, airlines shall not levy cancellation charges.
When will my money be refunded?
The refund will be made within a period of three weeks from the date of cancellation request.
Can I get refund for tickets booked in February for travel in April?
Only passengers who have booked flight tickets during the lockdown period – between 25 March and 14 April – will be eligible for refund.
So, what about those who booked tickets prior to lockdown?
There is no fresh directive regarding this yet. Watch this space for updates from airlines.
What did the airlines decide earlier?
Domestic airlines in India have decided not to refund customers in cash for their cancelled flights. However, they are instead offering passengers to reschedule their tickets or make fresh bookings within a time period.
This means that the amount paid for the ticket will not be credited back to one’s bank accounts.
(Email us at COVID19FAQs@thequint.com for all your queries related to coronavirus or the lockdown.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)