FAQ | Entry of Trucks Banned as Delhi Air Quality Turns 'Severe': What To Know

With the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi plunging to the 'severe +' category, the Delhi government has decided to implement the recommendations of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which mandated that all petrol and diesel trucks, lorries, and commercial vehicles – except essentials and CNG vehicles – should not be allowed to enter the national capital.

On Friday morning, the AQI in Delhi stood at 472. In Noida and Gurugram, it was 562 and 593, respectively. Consequently, the government announced on Friday that primary schools in the capital would be closed from Saturday, 5 November. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also mulling "whether the odd-even scheme for vehicles should be implemented."