India is entering into the fourth phase of lockdown from Monday, 18 May. It will last until the end of this month, said the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry on Sunday. The guidelines, however, are slightly different from the previous lockdowns with relaxations allowed for the resumption of economic activities.What about inter-state travel? Is it allowed during Lockdown 4.0? Do you still need an e-pass? Here’s all you need to know.Is inter-state travel allowed during Lockdown 4.0?Yes, unlike the previous guidelines, the new set of rules issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on 17 May says:Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, with mutual consent of the state(s) and UT(s) involved.Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, as decided by the states and UTs.FAQ: How is Lockdown 4.0 Different? What New Rules From Today?Does this mean I can drive my car from Punjab to Madhya Pradesh?First, both Punjab and Madhya Pradesh must give mutual consent for inter-state travel of passenger vehicles.Second, there is no clarity whether private vehicles are included in this or only government and commercial buses.The borders of Delhi with Noida and Gurugram were sealed during lockdown. Does this mean I can now go to these cities?No, the border of Delhi with both Noida and Gurugram continue to be sealed. It will be open only after both Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments come to an agreement with the Delhi government.Is there no way for private vehicles to travel inter-state?You can travel inter-state in a private vehicle, provided that you have a travel pass.Where can I apply for a travel pass?You can either contact the District Magistrate’s office or apply for e-pass online at serviceonline.gov.in/epass.This portal is being used by at least 17 states in India to issue travel passes to individuals and groups. Once you select the origin state, you will be re-directed to the state's individual travel pass application website where you fill in the required information.You can also apply for e-pass at mygov.in/covid-19.Avoid applying for e-pass on multiple portals.I want to apply for an e-pass. What are the documents that are required?While the requirement of documents and details differ from state to state, these are some basic requirements mandated by all states.Basic details like name, age, gender, date of birthIdentity proof like Aadhaar card, passport numberAddress you are travelling from and toVehicle number and license numberDate of travel, and date of return (if applicable)States also ask for details like whether the concerned person has been quarantined or shown coronavirus symptoms in the recent past.FAQ: Can My RWA Stop Entry of Domestic Helps During Lockdown?How long does it take for me to get an e-pass once I have submitted the documents?Once you apply for e-pass, the portal will give you a reference numberNote down this number and keep tracking the status of the same on the portalIf your pass is approved, you will get a document with your name, address, validity and a QR codeHowever, there are also chances of your e-pass being rejectedKeep the e-pass with you at all times while travellingCan states ban my entry even if I have a travel pass?Yes, this is possible and completely at the state’s discretion. For example, Karnataka has banned the entry of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.Can I apply for e-pass if I was rejected previously?While there are no clear guidelines on this, avoid applying again when your request is under process.(This copy will be updated with more details when different states announce their guidelines.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.