FAQ: Why Is Delhi Freezing Cold? What’s La Niña Got To Do With It?

Delhi-NCR woke up to one of the chilliest mornings this season on Thursday, 17 December, with the minimum temperature dipping to 5.3 degrees Celsius – at least 3 degrees below normal temperature during this period, revealed the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Mausam app.

The cold wave conditions prevailing since 16 December will continue till Saturday, 19 December, the IMD added.