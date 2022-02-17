Gurugram Collapse & Supertech Demolition: What You Must Ask Before Buying a Home
If you are a potential homebuyer, what should you know about the safety of buildings? We speak to experts.
At least two persons were killed in Gurugram after a portion of the sixth floor of an apartment collapsed last week. The collapse was reportedly the result of renovation work, causing the floors underneath the flat to cave in. This comes at a time when the 32-floor Supertech Twin Towers in Noida is all set to be razed down, after it was built in violation of multiple norms.
If you are a potential homebuyer, what should you know about the safety of buildings? What are the questions you must ask?
The Quint spoke to Prashant Thakur, Senior Director and Head – Research, ANAROCK Group; Arpita Dixit, Design Director at IMK Architects; and Dikshu Kukreja, Managing Principal at CP Kukreja Architects, to ask what questions homebuyers must ask before signing the deed.
I am buying a home. What is the first question I should ask?
You should ask for a structural drawing of the entire property.
Whether buying an old or a new building, buyers must get the structural drawings of the project, Prashant Thakur, Senior Director and Head – Research, ANAROCK Group told The Quint. Homebuyers should also check if a structural audit has been made already.
"Whether you are buying or making any structural changes or alterations within the apartment, you should ask for structural drawings of the project. With this, one must consult either the developer or some expert. A civil engineer who can guide the buyer on the condition of the apartment and the construction quality will come in handy here," he said.
What exactly is a structural audit?
Arpita Dixit, Design Director at Bengaluru-based IMK Architects, explains that a structural audit is an examination of the "overall health of a building to ensure that it is safe, risk-free, and habitable".
"The purpose of a structural audit is to correctly identify parts or sections of a building that may be in need of immediate repair, renovation, or replacement."Arpita Dixit
Is the property RERA registered?
The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 is aimed at protecting home buyers.
"It is crucial for buildings being developed by private developers to be registered with RERA. The registration ensures that local government authorities are informed about the commitment made by the developer to the consumer in terms of area and specifications of a building etc during and post construction."Dikshu Kukreja, Managing Principal at CP Kukreja Architects
For example, if you are buying a home in Haryana, Thakur explains, if there is a structural defect in workmanship, quality or provision of services as per the sale agreement, the buyer can approach the builder within five years from the date of handing over the flat to the buyer.
"The builder is mandated to rectify these defects without any charge within 90 days, failing which buyers shall be entitled to receive appropriate compensation in the manner as provided under the Act," he said.
I want to remodel an already constructed home in an apartment complex. What should I know?
Dixit suggests that the structural system of the apartment complex cannot be tampered with, as it will put the lives of all occupants of the building at risk.
"Ideally, the apartment complex should have this information readily available, and have norms in place to keep a check on any remodelling being done in any of the apartments. The complex can consult with technical personnel to check for the soundness of the proposed changes."
Thakur also stresses that provisions under RERA should be maintained in case the buyer carries out any structural changes.
"The provisions under RERA maintain that in case the buyer carries out any structural or architectural changes from the original specifications/design, then the builder shall not be liable for any damages caused. Therefore, it is necessary that the buyer get any renovation/changes approved by the builder in concern or maybe get it verified by an expert such as a civil engineer," he said.
Who can do a quality check for the building?
A civil engineer or an equivalent expert can help in checking the building for the buyer, the experts said.
"Depending on the quality check sought, an architect or a civil engineer can perform the tests. For example, an architect can review the quality of finishes, flooring or doors, and windows, while an engineer should check the stability and strength of the building. For the quality check of the services of a building, appropriate professionals should perform the necessary tests, or it can be done in an architect's overall coordination and control."Dikshu Kukreja, Managing Principal at CP Kukreja Architects
There are also agencies that help you perform a quality check of the house before signing the papers.
What are the other safety checks that should be done?
According to the experts, it is important to do the following checks:
Fire safety audits should be carried out regularly by conducting fire drills.
Similarly, there is an annual lift safety certificate that should be acquired from the offices of the lift inspectorate to review the parameters of the safety of the lift.
There should be a check on the structural safety of the building every three to five years, and on the plumbing and electrical services every five to seven years.
