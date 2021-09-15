How BJP’s Political Narrative Influenced Results of ICMR’s COVID Studies

A report published by The New York Times points out how India’s scientists and top agencies misguided the public about the urgency of the pandemic in order to suit the politics and narrative of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Eight months before the second wave devasted India’s population, government-appointed scientists applauded the stringent lockdown and reasoned in a study, that the lockdown and previous infections may have led to herd immunity. The study was played across the Indian news media after being released.

The results neatly fit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two main goals: Restart India’s tumbling economy, which was massively affected by the lockdown and to commence campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly elections.