FAQ: How Ram Temple Bhoomi Poojan Will be Conducted Amid COVID-19

Even as India continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, all eyes are on Ayodhya as the Ram Mandir trust prepares for the bhoomi poojan or the foundation-laying ceremony, scheduled on Wednesday, 5 August.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony along with 174 other invitees.

How has the trust planned to conduct the bhoomi poojan? What are the social distancing norms that will be followed? Here’s all you need to know.