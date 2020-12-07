Over 340 Sick With ‘Mysterious’ Andhra Illness: What Do We Know?

At least one person has died and over 340 people fell sick due to a ‘mysterious’ illness in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district, which has gripped the area over the last three days. According to media reports, on Monday, 7 December, 12 people in the district are in critical condition, while over 150 have been hospitalised.

This comes at a time when the nation, along with the rest of the world, is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is this new illness? Here's what we know and what we don't.