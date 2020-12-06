Over 200 Fall Sick in Andhra Pradesh With Mysterious Illness

At least 227 people including children and elderly people fell ill in Andhra Pradesh with an unknown disease. Although the cause of their sickness is yet to be ascertained, officials suspect it to be contaminated water or a case of viral encephalitis, The Indian Express reported.

Several residents of four society of Ashok Nagar and Arundhatipet in Eluru city of West Godavari district showed symptoms of nausea, fainting, and seizures. As many as 140 were admitted into Eluru Government Hospital.

The report quoted Health Minister A Kali Krishna Srinivas as saying, “The people who fell sick, especially the children, suddenly started vomiting after complaining of burning sensation in their eyes. Some of them fainted or suffered bouts of seizures. Some were in critical condition when they were first brought on Saturday but now all of them are safe.”

Blood samples of those infected with the mystery disease have been taken and health officials have also initiated a door to door survey to check for possible water contamination.