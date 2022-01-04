'Expired' Covaxin Doses for Kids?: Govt's Reply & Facts of 'Extended' Shelf Life

As India began vaccinations for children aged 15-18 on Monday, 3 January, a number of parents have raised concerns over 'expired' doses of Covaxin being given to the eligible teens.

Parents and others have accused the government of "experimenting on kids" by administering vaccines beyond their original expiry date to the young population.

The central government has, however, challenged the reports of expired doses being administered to children, and has maintained that the expiry date for the vaccines had been previously revised after approval from authorities.