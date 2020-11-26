Manufacturing Error in Oxford Vaccine Raises Questions About Shot

The Oxford University said that the interim analysis from its phase three vaccine trial shows that the 70 percent effectiveness comes from combining two doses. The participants were given two high doses, which showed 62 percent efficiency, but it rose to 90 percent when they were given a half dose, followed by a high one, reports said.

However, the manner in which the results were achieved as well as reported by the makers has led to experts raising questions about the vaccine and its effectiveness.

According to The New York Times, the confidence in the vaccine among experts in the US has eroded firstly because of the error and also because of irregularities such as the fact that the error was revealed not by the company but by its head later, as well as the omission of the detail that there were no older people in the trial group concerned.