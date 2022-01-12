Ex-Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Tests COVID-Positive With 'Mild Symptoms'

The state of Punjab is slated to go to the polls in February, with the Election Commission recently announcing 14 February as the date of polling.

Captain Amarinder, after resigning as the CM of Punjab and quitting the Indian National Congress, formed the Punjab Lok Congress, which plans to contest polls in all 117 seats of the state.

Late on Tuesday night, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had tested positive for the virus. Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda had tested positive for COVID.

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also tested positive.