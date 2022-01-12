ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Tests COVID-Positive With 'Mild Symptoms'

Punjab will go to the polls in February, with the Captain contesting via his new party, the Punjab Lok Congress.

The Quint
Published
COVID-19
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Punjab ex-Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Image).</p></div>
i

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday,12 January, a month before the elections in his state.

Taking to Twitter, Singh shared that he presently has mild symptoms and has isolated himself.

He also asked those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself and request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested.”
Captain Amarinder Singh 
Also Read

What Sidhu & Channi Had to Say About Congress CM Candidate for Punjab Polls

What Sidhu & Channi Had to Say About Congress CM Candidate for Punjab Polls
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

What Sidhu & Channi Had to Say About Congress CM Candidate for Punjab Polls

What Sidhu & Channi Had to Say About Congress CM Candidate for Punjab Polls

The state of Punjab is slated to go to the polls in February, with the Election Commission recently announcing 14 February as the date of polling.

Captain Amarinder, after resigning as the CM of Punjab and quitting the Indian National Congress, formed the Punjab Lok Congress, which plans to contest polls in all 117 seats of the state.

Late on Tuesday night, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had tested positive for the virus. Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda had tested positive for COVID.

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also tested positive.

Also Read

COVID: Amarinder Singh Tests COVID Positive, India Reports 1.94 Lakh New Cases

COVID: Amarinder Singh Tests COVID Positive, India Reports 1.94 Lakh New Cases

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT