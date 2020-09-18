Carrying COVID +Ve Flyer to Dubai Earns AI Express Temporary Ban
Dubai Civil Aviation authorities have suspended Air India Express for 15 days betwwen 18 September and 2 October.
Dubai Civil Aviation authorities have reportedly suspended Air India Express for 15 days after it flew a COVID-19-positive passenger to Dubai on 4 September. The ban starts from 18 September and will last till 2 October.
The airline has also reportedly been asked to pay for all the expenditure incurred by the respective authorities, for medical services and/or quarantine of any passenger(s) and the other passengers in that flight. Before resuming operations, the carrier also needs to submit a detailed corrective action/procedure implemented to prevent such incidents.
This is reportedly the second instance that the airline has flown a COVID-19 positive passenger. The Times of India quoted the notice by the authorities to the airlines that allegedly read:
"You are aware of the previous intimation made to you by our letter dated September 2, for boarding a passenger with a COVID-19 positive result, who endangered the other passengers on board and also caused a serious health risk. Boarding a passenger with Covid-19 positive test result for the second time, is contrary to and is in violation of the laid down procedures and/or protocols relating to air travel to and from airports in the Emirate of Dubai, during the Coronavirus SARS Cov. 2 pandemic.”
This is the second time Air India or its subsidiary carriers is being suspended. On 18 August, Hong Kong had banned the airline from operating till 31 August.
