Carrying COVID +Ve Flyer to Dubai Earns AI Express Temporary Ban

This is reportedly the second instance that the airline has flown a COVID-19 positive passenger. The Times of India quoted the notice by the authorities to the airlines that allegedly read:

"You are aware of the previous intimation made to you by our letter dated September 2, for boarding a passenger with a COVID-19 positive result, who endangered the other passengers on board and also caused a serious health risk. Boarding a passenger with Covid-19 positive test result for the second time, is contrary to and is in violation of the laid down procedures and/or protocols relating to air travel to and from airports in the Emirate of Dubai, during the Coronavirus SARS Cov. 2 pandemic.”

This is the second time Air India or its subsidiary carriers is being suspended. On 18 August, Hong Kong had banned the airline from operating till 31 August.