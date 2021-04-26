Differential Pricing For Vaccines Inherently Unfair: TN CM to PM

“Such a differential price mechanism is inherently unfair since it places a higher financial burden on states. It is also iniquitous since the state governments have considerably less fiscal resources at their command than the Central government,” he wrote. He added that the state governments have a reasonable and valid expectation that the Union government would supply COVID-19 vaccine for Phase three of the vaccine programme, since a budgetary provision of Rs 35,000 crore has been made in the estimates for the year 2021-22.



Requesting the Union government to directly procure the entire quantity and distribute it to the state governments, Palaniswami also suggested that the Union government explore alternate sources of vaccine supply, like imports in order to achieve the goal of vaccination smoothly in the future.

The Union government, a few days ago, released a new policy on vaccine procurement by which manufacturers shall supply 50% of their stock to the Union government at a predetermined price and the remaining 50% can be procured directly by the state governments and the private hospitals across the country.



The Union government also allowed the vaccine manufacturers to declare the prices of the vaccines for state governments and private hospitals beforehand. Based on the declarations, Serum Institute of India (SII), which manufactures Covishield, has priced its vaccine at Rs 400 per dose to the state governments and Rs 600 per dose to the private hospitals.



While the Union government gets the vaccine for Rs 150 per dose as per their current agreement with SII. Bharat Biotech, which has developed Covaxin based on the strain isolated by the publicly-funded National Institute of Virology, has priced its vaccines at Rs 600 per dose for state governments and Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals. And the price per dose of Covaxin for the Union Government is Rs 150.