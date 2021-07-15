Delta Plus Variant Unlikely to Be More Transmissible Than Delta: Govt Panel

Government-instituted Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has indicated that the Delta Plus COVID-19 variant is unlikely to be more transmissible than its parent, Delta.

The panel of experts, jointly established by the Health Ministry, ICMR, CSIR and DBT, indicated in its weekly report that the sub-lineages of the Delta variant, AY.1 (Delta Plus) and AY.2, are not likely to possess greater transmissibility than Delta, which has been classified as a variant of concern (VOC).