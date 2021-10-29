Delhi's Movie Halls, Theatres, Multiplexes to Run at Full Capacity From Monday
The DDMA order also stated that the owners must ensure strict adherence to standard operating protocol on-premises.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday, 29 October, permitted cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes to function in full capacity starting from Monday, 1 November.
Further, the number of people allowed to attend wedding functions and last rites have also been increased from 100 to 200, reported PTI, citing the DDMA.
Authorised weekly markets in the national capital too have been permitted to reopen from Monday onwards.
The DDMA on Friday passed an order that will come into effect from the intervening night of 31 October and 1 November. The order goes on to list various activities permitted and restricted, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the national capital.
While relaxing the limit on the functioning capacity of cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes, the order also stated that the owners of the same must ensure strict adherence of standard operating protocol (SOP), official guidelines as well as COVID-appropriate behaviour at the premises.
