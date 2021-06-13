ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Eases Lockdown Curbs: Most Activities to Be Allowed, Says CM

Schools, colleges and educational institutions will continue to stay shut, as will spas and gyms.

The Quint
Updated
COVID-19
1 min read
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
i

Delhi is slated to further ease lockdown restriction from 5 am of Monday, 14 June. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the same on Sunday, 13 June, as per ANI, saying:

“After 5 am tomorrow (Monday), all activities will be allowed except some that will be prohibited and some that will be done in a restricted manner. A detailed order will be issued.”

CM Kejriwal further said:

  • Private offices will run on 50% capacity from 9 am to 5 pm
  • All market complexes, malls will now be completely open from 10 am to 8 pm
  • In government offices, there will be 100% attendance of group A officers and 50% for the rest
  • Essential activities will continue

However, the following will continue to remain closed:

  • Schools, colleges and educational institutions
  • Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theaters, multiplexes
  • Spas, gyms, yoga institutes
  • Public parks and gardens

Further, all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, and religious gatherings are prohibited.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT